Pennsylvania Measles Cases Top 900 As Outbreak Continues To Spread

Pennsylvania has surpassed 900 measles cases this year after officials confirmed 13 new infections, bringing the total to 903 statewide as of Monday (September 28). According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, cases have now been reported in 39 of the state’s 67 counties.

Since the start of the outbreak in late April, at least 176 people have been hospitalized and four deaths have been associated with the virus, all among unvaccinated individuals. The four deaths include two infants from Lancaster County, an 18-year-old from Mifflin County, and a 40-year-old woman from Jefferson County. State health officials continue to stress that the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine offers the best protection, providing 97 percent immunity after two doses.

Measles is highly contagious and can be spread by an infected person through coughing, sneezing, or even breathing. The virus can remain active in the air and on surfaces for up to two hours after the infected person leaves the area. Symptoms usually begin seven to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and later, a rash that spreads from the face downward. A person is contagious for about four days before and after the rash appears, making early detection and isolation challenging.

To curb the outbreak, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has opened more than 100 pop-up vaccination clinics and administered over 3,900 MMR vaccine doses in affected communities. August saw a surge in vaccinations, with more than 46,000 doses given across the state, according to the Department of Health's update.

Health officials urge anyone who thinks they have been exposed to measles or are showing symptoms to contact their healthcare provider before visiting a clinic or emergency room. The state continues to expand its response, offering additional pop-up clinics and urging all eligible residents to get vaccinated.

The outbreak in Pennsylvania is part of a wider surge across the United States, with more than 3,200 cases reported nationally in 2026—the highest annual total since 1992. Officials warn that measles can cause severe complications, including pneumonia and brain inflammation, especially for those who are unvaccinated or have weakened immune systems.