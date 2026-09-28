Pope Leo Pledges Action On Clergy Abuse

Pope Leo has reiterated his commitment to addressing clergy abuse within the Catholic Church. On Sunday (September 27), the pope met with seven abuse survivors in France, where he spent two hours listening to their experiences and suggestions for improving the Church's safeguarding measures. During the private meetings, Pope Leo expressed gratitude for their courage in sharing their painful testimonies and assured them that he is dedicated to preventing such harm from occurring again.

This visit follows a 2021 report revealing that 330,000 French children were abused by Catholic clergy and lay leaders over the past 70 years. The Vatican emphasized that Pope Leo's engagement with the survivors underscores his determination to enact meaningful changes within the Church to protect children and vulnerable individuals.

The meeting is part of Pope Leo's broader efforts to address the systemic issues of abuse within the Church. The survivors presented proposals on how the Church can enhance its safeguarding policies, which the pope pledged to consider seriously. The Vatican has not disclosed specific details of the proposals but highlighted the importance of these discussions in shaping future actions.

Pope Leo's visit to France and his personal interactions with survivors demonstrate his ongoing commitment to healing and reform within the Church. The Vatican has stated that it will continue to work closely with survivors and experts to ensure that the necessary measures are implemented to prevent future abuse.