President To Announce Iowa Steel Mill Plan

By iHeartRadio

September 28, 2026

Steel Industry Hopes To Benefit From President Trump's Proposed Tariffs On Imported Steel
Photo: Drew Angerer / Getty Images News / Getty Images

President Donald Trump is set to announce a significant economic development for Iowa today (Monday, September 28). The President will reveal plans for a massive steel mill, backed by Mesabi Metallics, which represents a $15 billion investment in the state. According to the White House, this project is expected to create more than 1,700 jobs and produce ten million pounds of steel annually. However, production at the facility will not commence until 2030.

The new steel mill is part of a broader strategy to boost the local economy and strengthen the domestic steel industry. The announcement underscores the administration's commitment to revitalizing American manufacturing and creating jobs in the heartland. The project is anticipated to draw significant attention due to its scale and potential economic impact.

The plan aligns with President Trump's previous efforts to support American industry, particularly in regions that have faced economic challenges. While the announcement has been met with enthusiasm from local officials and potential workers, it may also face scrutiny regarding environmental impact and the timeline for completion.

As the project progresses, stakeholders will closely monitor developments, including the permitting process and community engagement efforts. The steel mill is expected to play a pivotal role in the region's economic landscape in the coming decades.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices