Quavo & Offset Reunite To Tease First Collaboration In Five Years

Quavo hosted the listening session a couple of days after announcing the tracklist for his upcoming solo album. Qrömelife, which is executive produced by Pharrell Williams, features 14 songs, including collaborations with Offset, Future, T.I., Tyler, The Creator, A$AP Rocky, Lil Baby, Yung Miami, and Justin Timberlake.



"We made this project together last year at a time when I was still dealing with grief and needed to create and express myself," Quavo said about the project. "Qrömelife is about the journey of me going through tough times in life and getting to the other side through my faith, family and my love for music. We keep pushing forward, we keep shining, we become Qrome.. I appreciate my big brother Pharrell for guiding me and pushing me creatively at a time when I needed it. Thank you to everyone who contributed to this project. We Pushn QRÖME!!"



In addition to his solo LP, Quavo is also working with Offset on Migos' final album. During a recent interview with The Baller Alert Show, the 35-year-old rapper confirmed the album is in the works and that fans can expect to hear something from it by the trio's anniversary in January.



Check out more scenes from Quavo's album listening session below.