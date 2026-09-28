Quavo Reacts To Viral Meme Inspired By His & TakeOff’s ‘Hotel Lobby’ Video
By Tony M. Centeno
September 28, 2026
Quavo is reminding the world about the "original" performance with his late nephew, TakeOff, that inspired the latest viral phenomenon.
Over the past week, social media timelines everywhere have been inundated with videos that mimic Quavo and TakeOff's performance of their 2022 hit "Hotel Lobby" for "A COLORS SHOW." Fans have used AI generators to replace Quavo and TakeOff's bodies with those of other artists, athletes, and politicians. Some popular match-ups include former President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden, Fat Joe and Big Pun, Walter White & Jesse Pinkman from "Breaking Bad," Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman, plus so many others.
"The original!!! #HOTELLOBBY," Quavo wrote in his caption when he reshared the video to his Instagram timeline.
"Hotel Lobby" served as the lead single from Quavo and TakeOff's joint album Only Built For Infinity Links. It was the last project TakeOff appeared on before he was shot and killed in Downtown Houston in 2022. Since then, both Quavo and Offset have released tributes to their fallen member and performed together at the 2023 BET Awards in his honor.
Fans may hear TakeOff once again on the Migos' final project. Quavo and Offset recently confirmed that they've been working on a new album together. During a recent interview, Quavo said they're preparing to release the project in 2027 and may release something from it ahead of the trio's anniversary in January.
See some of the viral memes that were inspired by Quavo and TakeOff's "Hotel Lobby" below.
The hotel lobby trend has been making waves on social media lately but i gotta say this one with Barack Obama and Michelle has to take the cup 😂🔥🔥— Taurus Zuckerberg 💎 (@Real_Precious_M) September 24, 2026
Michelle & Barack really captured the flow, persona, and message of Quavo & TakeOff’s Color Studios performance for sure . The… pic.twitter.com/Zh3rfQsoAI
This is the best hotel lobby challenge for me pic.twitter.com/Fnvu7LGExR— Mycal 🦁 (@LyricoMycal) September 24, 2026
they got Peter Parker & Norman Osborn ICED OUT pic.twitter.com/uFE9E9tkf3— ᖇEᗪIᑕ 🫡 (@itsREDIC) September 22, 2026
The best duo that ever existed 😆 pic.twitter.com/SwUmlYKJRB— 🫵🏾41💰 (@dearezay) September 18, 2026