The Boston Red Sox have announced their starting rotation for the upcoming American League Wild Card Series against the New York Yankees. Manager Chad Tracy revealed that rookie left-hander Payton Tolle will take the mound for Game One on Tuesday (September 29). Tolle has been impressive against the Yankees this season, allowing only one run on four hits while striking out 18 batters over two starts.

For Game Two, the Red Sox will rely on veteran right-hander Sonny Gray, who has had a strong season. If a Game Three is necessary, lefty Ranger Suárez will get the nod. The Red Sox's decision to start Tolle in Game One highlights their confidence in his abilities, especially given his past success against New York.

Boston's pitching strategy is notable for its heavy reliance on left-handed pitchers, a tactic that has proven effective throughout the season. According to BTCLod, nearly 60% of the innings pitched by Boston have been by left-handers, a historic high. This approach could be particularly advantageous against the Yankees, who have shown some vulnerability to left-handed pitching.

The Yankees, meanwhile, are preparing their rotation with Gerrit Cole and Cam Schlittler as key starters, as reported by Yanks Go Yard. The series promises to be a competitive matchup between these long-time rivals.

As the Red Sox head into the Wild Card Series, they aim to leverage their pitching depth and strategic planning to advance further into the postseason. The first game is set to take place at Yankee Stadium, adding to the intensity of this storied rivalry.