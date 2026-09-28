Rihanna Shares Adorable New Video Of Daughter Rocki Wearing Her Wig

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's daughter is growing up fast!

On Saturday (September 26), the Anti musician shared never-before-seen photos and videos of her baby girl Rocki Irish on Instagram in honor of her first birthday, per E! News. Rih celebrated her daughter's milestone birthday earlier this month with a birthday party surrounded by family and friends, with the mother-daughter duo even wearing matching pink dresses.

In Rihanna's latest post, the singer shared an adorable clip of her daughter sitting at a high chair and wearing one of her wigs, much to the delight of everyone in the room. Rih couldn't contain her laughter as she gushed over Rocki, saying, "Wow, baby."

Rocki also seems to be following in her mom's fashion-forward footsteps. In another video, the "Rude Boy" hitmaker filmed her daughter playing with a Louis Vuitton purse, a perfect compliment to her beige and leopard print onesie. However, when Rih took the bag back, saying, "Can I take this? This is mine," Rocki immediately burst into tears — only to stop crying once her mom returned the bag to her.