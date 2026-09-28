Rod Stewart Announces Farewell Tour: 'Most Definitely My Last'

Rod Stewart announced that he is retiring from touring after more than six decades on the road.

The 81-year-old music legend told fans that his upcoming "The Final Encore" tour will be his last large-scale trek, while making clear that he is not retiring from performing altogether.



“After more than six decades, The Final Encore will most definitely be my last,” Stewart revealed in an Instagram Video on Monday (Sept. 28). “I’ve been singing the music I love since I was 19 years old, and I’ve had the privilege of taking it around the world to all of you."

The European tour is scheduled to begin in April 2027 in Dublin and continue through July 24 in Germany, with stops in cities including London, Amsterdam, Berlin, Copenhagen, Munich and Prague.

The announcement follows a difficult stretch on the road for Stewart. His 2026 North American "One Last Time" tour was disrupted by several medical issues, including a coronary stent procedure that forced him to cancel the remaining dates in August.

Despite ending major tours, Stewart stressed that he is not disappearing from the stage entirely.

“I’m not retiring,” he said, “but this will be the last rock n’ roll tour.”