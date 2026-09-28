Sabrina Carpenter To Star As Hollywood Icon In New Film Opposite Tom Holland

Sabrina Carpenter has been tapped to play and Old Hollywood legend on screen.

According to Deadline, the Man's Best Friend singer is joining the as-of-now untitled Fred Astaire biopic and will star as Ginger Rogers opposite Tom Holland as the actor and dancer. The Substance star Margaret Qualley has also joined the project as Fred's sister Adele Astaire.

Fred and Rogers were famous scene and dance partners on screen in several films, but before his Hollywood career, he was a Broadway and West End star with Adele.

Paul King is set to direct the film. In a statement, he spoke about wanting to honor not just the film legend's "timeless legacy" but the work of Adele, most of which has been "lost" over the decades.

"I am thrilled and honored to have been entrusted with telling the story of Fred Astaire and his original dance partner — his big sister Adele — to the big screen," said King. "Fred left a timeless legacy of dance on film, most famously in his collaborations with Ginger Rogers, while Adele's work has been lost to history; indeed, no footage of her dancing survives. The cinematic challenge of brining to life these icons of the 20th century is one that I could not imagine without Tom Holland, Margaret Qualley and Sabrina Carpenter by my side."

Carpenter previously teamed up with Qualley in the music video for her song "House Tour," enlisting her and Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline's help as the "prettiest cleanup crew in the world."