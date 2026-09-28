Search Underway For Survivors Of Deadly Avalanche On Remote Mountain

Rescue teams are searching for 12 people who went missing after an avalanche struck a Nepalese mountain during severe weather, killing at least four climbers. The search operations continued on Monday (September 28), with rescuers from the Nepal National Mountain Guide Association leading the efforts.

According to reports from the rescue teams, two more bodies were found on Monday in addition to the two discovered on Sunday. The avalanche hit as mountaineers were attempting to ascend the peak, and the severe weather has made search and rescue efforts more challenging.

The Nepal National Mountain Guide Association is working alongside local authorities to locate those still missing. Officials said the unpredictable mountain weather and tough terrain are slowing progress. Rescue teams are using specialized equipment and dogs to comb the area for signs of life.

Nepal's mountain regions are known for their treacherous conditions, especially as the autumn climbing season brings increased snowfall and weather risks. Authorities have not yet released the identities or nationalities of the missing climbers.

The search will continue as long as weather conditions allow, with hopes of finding survivors. Updates on the rescue will be provided as more information becomes available.