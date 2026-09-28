Singer Jacquees Arrested, Due In Court

By iHeartRadio

September 28, 2026

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Multi-platinum R&B singer Jacquees, known for hit singles like "You" and "B.E.D.," was arrested in Florida and is currently behind bars. According to Broward County jail records, the 31-year-old artist was booked overnight on multiple charges, including driving under the influence (DUI) and battery on an officer. He is scheduled to appear in bond court later today (Monday, September 28).

The arrest took place in the early hours, adding to a growing list of legal troubles for the singer. Details about the incident leading to the charges have not been fully disclosed. However, the charges are serious, with battery on an officer typically carrying significant legal consequences.

Jacquees, whose real name is Rodriquez Jacquees Broadnax, has been a prominent figure in the R&B scene, with a career marked by both musical success and occasional legal issues. His court appearance later today will determine the conditions of his release and any potential bail.

The outcome of this legal situation could impact Jacquees's upcoming projects and public appearances. Fans and followers will be watching closely as the case unfolds.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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