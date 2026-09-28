Slipknot Announce Massive 2027 World Tour

Slipknot has announced the "(sic)est Stadium Tour," a massive world tour that will see the group headline some of the largest venues of its 30-year career.

The trek, which the band announced via Instagram on Monday (Sept. 28), is scheduled to run from July through September, kicking off July 3 at London’s Wembley Stadium. The rockers will also bring the tour to stadiums in Toronto, Nashville, Los Angeles, Buenos Aires, Santiago and Bogotá.

A rotating lineup of support acts will include Bring Me the Horizon, Lorna Shore, Acid Bath, Lamb of God, Polyphia and Motionless in White.

For the opening show at Wembley, Slipknot will be joined by Marilyn Manson, Lorna Shore and Hatebreed.

The tour announcement follows longtime band member Sid Wilson leaving the group.

Tickets will be available on Friday (Oct. 2) at 10 a.m. local time. Here are the North American dates: