SNAP Benefits Increase, States Face Higher Costs

Starting October 1, millions of Americans receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will see a modest increase in their benefits. The maximum monthly benefit for a family of three will rise by $23. However, states will also assume a larger share of SNAP administrative costs, increasing their responsibility from 50% to 75% of these expenses.

The changes stem from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which was signed into law in July 2025. This legislation aims to cut federal SNAP spending by $186 billion over the next decade. As a result, states will begin sharing the cost of SNAP benefits starting in 2027, with their share based on their error rates.

According to CCAO, states with error rates above 6% will need to pay between 5% and 15% of benefit costs. Analysts warn that these higher costs could pressure state budgets, potentially leading to reduced services or fewer SNAP participants.

The OBBB also introduced stricter work requirements and eligibility criteria, affecting millions. For instance, adults aged 55 to 64 now face work requirements, and states can no longer use waivers to exempt residents in high-unemployment areas from these rules.

As reported by WSPA 7NEWS, states with high error rates must improve to avoid losing federal funding for SNAP. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that some states may reduce or eliminate benefits for about 300,000 people due to the cost shift.

The changes highlight the ongoing challenges states face in balancing federal mandates with local needs. As the new policies take effect, states will need to navigate these pressures to maintain support for their residents.