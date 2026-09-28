SpaceX Starship Launches On Ambitious 10-Hour Test Flight Despite Engine Trouble

SpaceX’s massive Starship rocket launched from Texas on Monday (September 28), starting its most ambitious test flight yet—a roughly 10-hour mission designed to send the uncrewed spacecraft around Earth six times. The liftoff marked a critical moment for SpaceX as it aims to bring its next-generation vehicle closer to operational status.

Shortly after takeoff, one of Starship’s engines failed, raising concerns about whether the rocket could continue its mission. According to SpaceX flight controllers, the team assessed the situation for several tense minutes before declaring the spacecraft “go” for orbit, allowing the test to proceed as planned.

The mission’s goal is to achieve six orbits of Earth, demonstrating both the rocket’s endurance and its ability to complete multiple laps in low-Earth orbit. This test comes as SpaceX pushes to advance Starship for future missions, including planned flights to the Moon and Mars.

The company has faced several challenges in previous tests, including explosions and technical issues, but continues to iterate and improve the vehicle’s design. Monday’s test is being closely watched by industry experts, government partners, and the public as a major step toward eventual crewed spaceflight.

SpaceX has not yet confirmed whether Starship will complete all six orbits or return safely to Earth, but officials have said that each test provides valuable data for future missions.