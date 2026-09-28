Trump Announces $15B Steel Mill In Iowa

President Donald Trump announced plans for a $15 billion steel plant in Iowa on Monday (September 28), marking a significant step in his initiative to revive American manufacturing. Speaking from the Oval Office, President Trump described the project as "exciting news," emphasizing its potential to be the largest steel plant in U.S. history. The facility, to be built by Minnesota-based Mesabi Metallics, is expected to create over 1,700 permanent jobs in Iowa.

The announcement aligns with Trump's broader strategy to bolster U.S. steel production, which he claims declined under former President Biden. According to a report by WTRF, the White House is framing this development as part of Trump's efforts to energize Republican voters ahead of challenging midterm elections.

Mesabi Metallics, owned by India-based Essar Group, is also nearing completion of a $2.5 billion iron ore pellet facility in Minnesota. The project, which is about 95% complete, is expected to start operations in the third quarter of 2026, according to Mesabi Tribune. This facility will produce Direct Reduction-grade iron ore pellets, essential for electric arc steelmaking.

The new Iowa plant is part of a larger economic strategy, as the U.S. seeks to strengthen its domestic steel industry. The project is anticipated to face scrutiny and regulatory challenges as it progresses.