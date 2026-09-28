President Donald Trump attended the Presidents Cup golf tournament at the Medinah Country Club in Illinois on Sunday (September 27). Serving as the honorary chairman for the event, President Trump witnessed the United States Team secure its 11th consecutive victory by defeating the International Team 17-13.

As part of the tradition, Air Force One performed a flyover during the tournament, adding to the event's prestige. The weekend saw several protests and heightened security measures, but no major incidents were reported.

The Presidents Cup, held biennially, brings together top golfers from the United States and around the world. This year's tournament continued the U.S. team's dominance, marking another victory in the long-standing competition.

Despite the political climate and protests, the event proceeded smoothly, with both players and attendees enjoying the competitive spirit of the tournament. The presence of President Trump added a layer of excitement and attention to the event, highlighting the intersection of sports and politics.