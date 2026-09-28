Trump Attends Presidents Cup Golf Tournament

By iHeartRadio

September 28, 2026

Presidents Cup 2026 - Day Four
Photo: Luke Hales / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

President Donald Trump attended the Presidents Cup golf tournament at the Medinah Country Club in Illinois on Sunday (September 27). Serving as the honorary chairman for the event, President Trump witnessed the United States Team secure its 11th consecutive victory by defeating the International Team 17-13.

As part of the tradition, Air Force One performed a flyover during the tournament, adding to the event's prestige. The weekend saw several protests and heightened security measures, but no major incidents were reported.

The Presidents Cup, held biennially, brings together top golfers from the United States and around the world. This year's tournament continued the U.S. team's dominance, marking another victory in the long-standing competition.

Despite the political climate and protests, the event proceeded smoothly, with both players and attendees enjoying the competitive spirit of the tournament. The presence of President Trump added a layer of excitement and attention to the event, highlighting the intersection of sports and politics.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices