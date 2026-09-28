Trump Denies Report on Iran Sanctions Relief

By iHeartRadio

September 28, 2026

President Trump Departs Washington For Tennessee
Photo: Aaron Schwartz / Getty Images News / Getty Images

President Donald Trump has publicly denied a report from Axios that suggested the United States is considering offering sanctions relief to Iran in exchange for nuclear concessions. On Monday (September 28), Trump took to Truth Social to label the report as "untrue," stating that he has offered Iran "NOTHING." He demanded that Axios "withdraw this fake story, IMMEDIATELY!"

According to Axios, U.S. negotiators are expected to continue talks with Iran, as regional mediators like Qatar strive to revive negotiations between the two countries. Despite Trump's rejection of an Iranian proposal to end the ongoing conflict, discussions are set to continue, highlighting the complex diplomatic landscape.

U.S. envoys, including Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, recently engaged in indirect negotiations with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi during the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Meanwhile, Qatari mediators are reportedly conducting shuttle diplomacy, attempting to bridge the gap between the U.S. and Iran.

Despite the denials, the situation remains fluid, with both sides exploring diplomatic solutions. Iran has expressed its desire for a diplomatic resolution, even after Trump's rejection of their proposal.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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