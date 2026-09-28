Trump Expects More Iran Talks After Proposal Rejection

President Donald Trump anticipates further discussions with Iran this week, following his rejection of a ceasefire proposal over the weekend. In an interview with Axios, Trump stated that Iran is eager to make a deal, but it is not one he is willing to accept. He remarked that it is a deal they might have considered a year ago, but Iran has overplayed its hand.

The proposal from Iran included reopening the Strait of Hormuz and resuming nuclear talks if the U.S. lifted its naval blockade, waived sanctions on Iranian oil sales, and observed a ceasefire. However, Trump rejected the offer, describing Iran as "losing so badly" and expressing his desire for a different agreement.

According to The Telegraph, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has returned to Tehran after attending the United Nations gathering in New York. Pezeshkian emphasized Iran's openness to diplomacy despite Trump's threats.

Meanwhile, Axar.az reports that Qatar and other regional mediators are working to revive negotiations between Washington and Tehran, with indirect talks potentially occurring as early as Monday (September 28). Trump's administration seeks nuclear concessions from Iran, while Iran focuses on the Strait of Hormuz and the naval blockade.

The ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran remains in place, but tensions continue. As Iowa Public Radio notes, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates intercepted hostile drones over the weekend, highlighting ongoing regional security concerns.