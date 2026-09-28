Trump Proposed Weapon Sales To Xi

U.S. Ambassador to China David Perdue revealed that President Donald Trump discussed the potential sale of U.S. weapons to China during a recent meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Perdue made these remarks on Sunday (September 27) on Fox News, highlighting that Trump raised the question of whether China would be interested in purchasing American arms. This conversation took place amid ongoing competition between the two nations over trade, technology, and Taiwan.

The meeting between Trump and Xi concluded on Friday (September 25) following Xi's three-day state visit to Washington. During their discussions, both leaders expressed a cooperative public tone, with Trump praising his relationship with Xi and emphasizing shared goals. However, significant disagreements remain unresolved, particularly concerning trade tensions and Taiwan, as reported by The Federal.

The summit resulted in a two-month extension of the bilateral trade truce, now set to expire on January 10, 2027. This extension, according to ROIC.ai, provides additional time for economic negotiations and reduces the immediate risk of new tariffs. However, the short duration of the extension means uncertainty persists for businesses.

Despite the cooperative tone, the meeting did not produce a breakthrough on key issues such as semiconductor export controls or AI governance. The unresolved arms sale to Taiwan remains a flashpoint in the region, with Xi urging the U.S. to handle the Taiwan issue with prudence. The leaders are expected to meet again in November at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit and in December at the G20 summit in Miami, offering further opportunities to address these ongoing challenges.