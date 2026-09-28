Trump To Host AI Summit At White House

President Donald Trump is set to host an AI summit at the White House on Tuesday (September 29), as concerns about artificial intelligence's potential threats to humanity continue to grow. The meeting will bring together key industry figures, including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and leaders from Anthropic, OpenAI, and Nvidia, among others. House Speaker Mike Johnson will join Trump in hosting the event.

The summit aims to find a balance between innovation and regulation. Johnson emphasized that over-regulation could result in China winning the AI race. According to Technology Magazine, the Trump administration has previously advocated for the "Carolina Principles," which suggest avoiding unnecessary new regulations for AI and focusing on rules for novel situations only.

The meeting comes amid heightened global discussions about AI governance, with the U.S. urging a hands-off regulatory approach. WMBD Radio reported that the U.S. is pushing for countries to reserve new regulations for novel considerations and invest in foundational research to accelerate AI development.

President Trump recently announced plans to create an "AI Force," modeled after the Space Force, to maintain U.S. leadership in AI technology. As The Logical Indian noted, this initiative highlights the strategic importance of AI, though details about its implementation remain unclear.

The summit is part of a series of meetings leading up to the G20 Leaders' Summit in Miami in December, where AI governance will be a key topic. As the U.S. and China vie for AI supremacy, the outcomes of these discussions could shape the future of AI regulation and development globally.