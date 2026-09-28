Watch Nirvana Celebrate Video Vanguard Award At 2026 MTV VMAs: 'Come As You Are'

Nirvana reunited to honor Kurt Cobain while accepting one of MTV’s highest honors.

Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and longtime touring guitarist Pat Smear came together at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday (Sept. 27), as Nirvana received the Video Vanguard Award for their enduring impact on music, culture and MTV.

During the acceptance speech, Novoselic reflected on the band’s iconic music videos and credited Cobain, who died in 1994 at age 27, with providing their creative vision.

“The ideas for those videos all grew out of the vision of one of the greatest artists of all time, Kurt Cobain,” Novoselic said. “Kurt was one of one.” Watch the moment here.

He added that none of the band members could have predicted the lasting impact Nirvana would have.

“Nirvana continues to resonate so deeply because people are still hungry for authenticity or something real, something uncompromising,” Novoselic said. “Kurt would have loved that legacy.”

The honor came 34 years after Nirvana made their first VMAs appearance in 1992. Watch the reunion below.