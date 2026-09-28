Shaboozey teamed up with Gunna to deliver the first-ever live broadcast performance during the 2026 MTV VMAs on Sunday night (September 27).

The two artists took the stage together at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, California, shortly after premiering the cinematic “High Noon” music video. The “high Noon” visual “brings us back into the immersive Wild West world of the genre-bending country maverick’s new album The Outlaw Cherie Lee & Other Western Tales,” states a press release issued September 18. Shaboozey’s track with Gunna is one of several genre-blending collaborations on his storytelling record, and spanning his career.

Shaboozey kicked off the performance with “Cowgirl,” and Gunna joined him on the Old West-inspired set in a carriage to perform “High Noon.” Shaboozey, whose real name is Collins Obinna Chibueze, and Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, wrote the collaboration with Tyler Johnson, Nevin Sastry, Chadron Moore and Jasiel Almon Robinson. The VMAs performance arrived as Shaboozey continues his “Outlaws Never Die Tour” with Brittney Spencer, Noeline Hofmann, BigXThaPlug, Kashus Culpepper, Noah Cyrus, Carter Faith and Angel White. Scroll below to see the full list of dates and watch Shaboozey and Gunna perform “High Noon” here: