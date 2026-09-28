Ye, Snoop Dogg & More Crash Chris Brown & Usher’s Tour Stop In L.A.
By Tony M. Centeno
September 28, 2026
Chris Brown and Usher rolled out the red carpet for a handful of superstar acts during their tour stop in L.A.
The Kings of R&B invaded Los Angeles on Friday, September 25, for their two-night stay at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The first surprise guest to pop out during the show was Ye. The artist formerly known as Kanye West appeared during Brown's set on the first night and performed hits like "Runaway," "N***as In Paris," "Can't Tell Me Nothin'," "Flashing Lights," and "All Of The Lights."
“Yo, CB asked me to come out to this s**t!" Ye told the crowd. "Know I had to put on for this shit! You know what I’m saying?”
CHRIS BROWN & USHER— yazzerz_87 (@Yazzerz8) September 26, 2026
Brought out YE first night in LA 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rwOwJo2piK
Ye wasn't the only surprise Breezy and Usher had in store. For the second night, Chris Brown invited Snoop Dogg to the stage. The Death Row Records owner pulled up to perform hits like "Next Episode" and "Drop It Like It's Hot." Breezy was vibing to the music while the Doggfather, who wore a black bandana-inspired jacket with the late Nipsey Hussle on the back, delivered his hits.
Later in the night, Usher also brought out a couple of legends during his set. The veteran singer called on Robin Thicke to join him on stage to perform "Lost Without U." Thicke wore an all-white outfit while Usher rocked a shimmering, pinstriped three-piece suit with a cane in his hand. Later on, Usher invited Brandy to perform "I Wanna Be Down" and "Sitting On Top Of The World" as they busted out some dance moves on stage.
Chris Brown and Usher's tour has been full of surprise guests since it kicked off over the summer. Lil Baby, Future, 50 Cent, Nelly, Ashanti, Jadakiss, Fat Joe, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Mary J. Blige, and Method Man have all performed at various stops during "The R&B Tour."
The Grammy Award-winning duo are set to return to L.A. for a pair of encore shows on November 15 and 16. They recently added more dates to their highly successful tour, which has already generated over $100 million. Watch more scenes from Chris Brown & Usher's tour stop in Los Angeles below.
what a beautiful #ICONIC humble moment in time🧚🏼🧚🏼🧚🏼 wow🩶🩶🩶 really no words… thank you @Usher#brandyusher #moeshajeremy #roxiehartbillieflynn— b r a n d y (@4everBrandy) September 26, 2026
@brandyrewind1994
@brandyrewind1994tour #brandyrewind1994-♾️ pic.twitter.com/CKKt9g3XZj