Ye, Snoop Dogg & More Crash Chris Brown & Usher’s Tour Stop In L.A.

Chris Brown and Usher rolled out the red carpet for a handful of superstar acts during their tour stop in L.A.



The Kings of R&B invaded Los Angeles on Friday, September 25, for their two-night stay at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The first surprise guest to pop out during the show was Ye. The artist formerly known as Kanye West appeared during Brown's set on the first night and performed hits like "Runaway," "N***as In Paris," "Can't Tell Me Nothin'," "Flashing Lights," and "All Of The Lights."



“Yo, CB asked me to come out to this s**t!" Ye told the crowd. "Know I had to put on for this shit! You know what I’m saying?”