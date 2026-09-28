Your Listening Guide For The First Round Of The Baseball Playoffs

The Major League Baseball postseason is about to kick off with a thrilling wild-card round starting Tuesday, (September 29), marking the beginning of the 12-team playoff format that features eight teams battling for spots in the division series. Each wild-card matchup will be a best-of-three series, with all games hosted by the higher-seeded team, and will run through Thursday, if necessary.

In the American League, the New York Yankees will host the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, with all games scheduled for 8 p.m. ET—although Game 3 could move to 7 p.m. ET if other series wrap up early.

You can catch the Yankees radio broadcast on WFAN Sports Radio New York and the Spanish language broadcast on New York Yankees en Español. The Red Sox broadcast will be aired on WEEI 93.7, 1080 WTIC NEWSTALK, WEEI 103.7, WEEI 105.5, and WEEI 1440.

The other American League series features the Houston Astros, who clinched the AL West based on tiebreakers, hosting the Chicago White Sox at 5 p.m. ET in Houston.

You can listen to the Houston Astros radio broadcast on SportsTalk 790.

On the National League side, the Atlanta Braves will face the Philadelphia Phillies at 2 p.m. ET in Atlanta, while the San Diego Padres will host the Chicago Cubs at 10 p.m. ET in San Diego.

You can listen to the Phillies broadcast on SportsRadio 94WIP and Talk Radio 1210 WPHT. The San Diego Padres radio broadcast will air on 97.3 The Fan while the Cubs broadcast will be available on 104.3 The Score.

You can also listen to the games live on ESPN Radio.

The top two teams in each league—the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians in the AL, and the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL—earned byes into the division series.

Several teams are entering the postseason with notable storylines. The Yankees may be without three-time MVP Aaron Judge, who is recovering from a calf injury, although he has indicated he hopes to return for the wild card round. The Cubs are monitoring the status of Alex Bregman, who suffered facial fractures but has not been placed on the injured list. Meanwhile, the Astros’ Yordan Alvarez narrowly missed out on a Triple Crown but remains a key player in Houston’s lineup.

The wild-card winners will advance to face the top seeds in their respective division series, which start Saturday, (October 3). The postseason will progress through the best-of-five division series and best-of-seven league championship series, culminating in the World Series.