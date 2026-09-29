Arizona Tour Company Sues Over Park Fees

By iHeartRadio

September 29, 2026

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An Arizona tour company, Across Arizona Tours, has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, challenging the new national park fee policy for international visitors. The policy, which was implemented earlier this year, imposes an additional $100 fee on non-U.S. residents visiting 11 of the nation's most popular parks, including the Grand Canyon. The annual pass for non-residents is now $250, compared to $80 for U.S. residents.

According to The Hill, Across Arizona Tours claims the higher fees have led to a decline in bookings, with many potential customers canceling tours due to the increased costs. Carole Stapleton, a representative of the company, stated that 80-90 potential customers cited the higher fees as a reason for not booking tours.

The lawsuit, supported by the Pacific Legal Foundation, argues that the administration exceeded its authority, as Congress did not authorize the higher non-resident fees. Jacob Haas, an attorney with the foundation, emphasized that "federal agencies cannot make up fees as they please."

The U.S. Department of the Interior defends the policy, stating that U.S. residents already subsidize national parks through taxes. The department believes the fees ensure international visitors contribute to park maintenance and improvement. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum noted that the changes prioritize American taxpayers' access while encouraging international visitors to contribute their fair share.

The new fees are part of a broader strategy to address budget cuts and maintenance challenges faced by national parks. The policy, which also excludes non-residents from fee-free days, is set to take effect on January 1.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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