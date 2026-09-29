ASU Hockey Players Dispute Report On Collapse

Seven Arizona State University hockey players are calling for the suspension of their coaching staff following a teammate's life-threatening collapse during an August workout. In a 26-page letter to university leadership, the players, who remain anonymous due to fears of retaliation, dispute the official account of the incident. They describe the session as a punishment drill conducted in extreme heat with restricted water access, leading to defender Matthew Mayich being placed on life support with severe heatstroke.

The workout on August 20 was led by former Green Beret Tim Ziesel at the request of hockey coach Greg Powers. According to USCHO, ASU's guidelines require athletes to acclimatize to heat over seven to 14 days before strenuous outdoor activity, a protocol not followed in Mayich's case. The workout took place under high heat-stress conditions, with temperatures reaching 89 degrees and 49 percent humidity.

Mayich's family attorney, Robert Carey, has called for an independent investigation, citing negligence in adhering to heat safety policies. He claims Mayich showed signs of distress before collapsing and was not immediately moved to a cooling station. ASU's guidelines recommend immediate cold-water immersion for heat illness, which was reportedly not available during the workout.

The Arizona State University Police Department has launched a separate investigation into the incident, as reported by Inside The Rink. This investigation is distinct from the university's internal review. Carey emphasized the need for transparency and protection for witnesses during the investigation.

The family has expressed concern over the handling of the situation and is seeking accountability. Mayich, a sophomore from Stoney Creek, Ontario, remains in critical condition. He transferred to ASU after playing for Clarkson University and was selected by the St. Louis Blues in the 2023 NHL Draft.