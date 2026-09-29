Athletics' Gelof Sues Tigers Over Exposed Fence

Athletics outfielder Zack Gelof has filed a lawsuit against the Detroit Tigers, Ilitch Holdings Inc., and the Detroit-Wayne County Stadium Authority, following an injury he sustained at Comerica Park. The incident occurred during a game on July 9, when Gelof attempted a sliding catch along the left-field foul line and struck his knee against exposed metal fencing. This resulted in a deep cut beneath his kneecap, causing him to miss 30 games.

The lawsuit, filed on Monday (September 28) in Wayne County Circuit Court, claims the fencing was inadequately protected and posed a foreseeable hazard. Gelof's attorney, Jon Marko, argues that basic protective padding could have prevented the injury. According to the complaint, the Tigers installed padding over the area shortly after the incident.

The lawsuit includes claims of premises liability, negligence, and negligent design and construction, along with a claim under Michigan’s public-building exception to governmental immunity. It seeks compensation for Gelof's physical pain, medical expenses, lost wages, and other damages.

Comments from Tigers outfielder Riley Greene, acknowledging the metal nature of the fence, have been included in the complaint to support the argument of foreseeable danger. The defendants will have the opportunity to respond as the legal proceedings unfold.