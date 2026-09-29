Billy Joel Announces Massive Turnstiles Reissue With 54 Previously Unreleased Tracks

Billy Joel is celebrating 50 years of Turnstiles with a massive new anniversary edition featuring 54 previously unreleased tracks.

Originally released in May 1976, the music icon's fourth studio album included classics like “New York State of Mind” and “Say Goodbye to Hollywood."

The upcoming 50th anniversary edition will span four CDs and a Blu-ray and feature demos, outtakes, early versions and previously unreleased live recordings.

Among the highlights is Billy Joel Tonight, a 1976 concert film shot at Connecticut College, along with an audio version of the performance. The collection also includes another live set recorded at New York City’s The Bottom Line.

The set also features liner notes from music journalist David Fricke and Billy Joel Archive Director John Jackson.

The 50th anniversary edition of Turnstiles will drop Dec. 11.