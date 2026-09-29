Brandy Responds After Ray J Says He Still Thinks He Will Die In 2027

"You're fine Bro!!!" Brandy wrote in the comments section of an Instagram post with the clip. "I am gonna continue to help take care you."



Brandy repeated that sentiment during a recent phone call she had with Ray J during another livestream. Ray J was with DeenTheGreat and Adrien Broner when he got his sister on the phone. He told his sister that his appendix may rupture and could have a hernia. That's when she said she would be here to take care of him.



"Let me take care of you and be your big sister for real," she said. "You could get better bro. Your liver can get better."



Ray J and Brandy's relationship has grown a lot stronger over the past year. The "One Wish" singer previously claimed Brandy "hates" him and apologized to his family for being the way he is. A month later, he called himself an "embarrassment" to Brandy and their family on the Drop the Lo podcast. That same month, he claimed he didn't believe he was Brandy's brother anymore. Following their brief falling out, the siblings had a touching reunion last November at Brandy and Monica's tour stop in Atlanta. Clearly, the two are no longer beefing the way they were before.



See more footage of Ray J's livestream where he talks to Brandy below.

