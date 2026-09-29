Bruno Mars Reveals The Reason For His Long Gaps Between Albums

Bruno Mars is opening up about why fans sometimes have to wait so long for new music.

During his Romantic Radio iHeartRadio album preview, the Grammy winner discussed the creative process behind his new album The Romantic and admitted that finding a song he truly believes in doesn't happen easily.

"My fans are wondering why it takes so long for me in between albums, or why my albums are so short," Mars said.

The singer explained that he's constantly chasing the feeling he experienced early in his career. Mars recalled struggling for years in California as a songwriter before recording the 2010 hit and immediately realizing something special was coming through the speakers.

"I'm constantly chasing those feelings," he explained, adding that those moments "don't come every day."

For Mars, that means continuing to show up at the studio until everything clicks.

"I hope one day God walks into the room and everything just fits," he said, describing the moment when the chords, groove, melody and lyrics finally come together.

Mars also revealed that incorporating Latin rhythms and playing congas — something he learned from his Puerto Rican percussionist father — helped ignite the creative direction behind The Romantic.