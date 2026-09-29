Cheap Trick's Rick Nielson Puts Prized Guitars, 300 Personal Items Up For Auction

By Will Mendelson

September 29, 2026

Rod Stewart: One Last Time Tour - Nashville, TN
Photo: Jason Kempin / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Cheap Trick guitarist Rick Nielsen is auctioning off his massive personal collection for a good cause.

Nielsen has partnered with Julien’s Auctions to sell more than 300 pieces of memorabilia, including over 70 guitars, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Among the highlights is one of Nielsen’s instantly recognizable five-neck Hamer guitars that he played onstage. The collection also includes handwritten lyrics to “Heaven Tonight,” a 1955 Ford Thunderbird and a custom checkerboard John Deere tractor complete with a snowplow.

“I started out with one guitar, and over the years the collection just kept growing,” the rocker said, per Consequence. “It seemed like a good time to sell some of it — you can’t take it with you.”

The auction will take place Oct. 24 at the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum at Nashville’s Historic Municipal Auditorium.

Meanwhile, Cheap Trick are on the road with as part of the "All Washed Up" North American tour, which runs through Nov. 22.

Cheap Trick
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