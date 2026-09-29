Cheap Trick's Rick Nielson Puts Prized Guitars, 300 Personal Items Up For Auction

Cheap Trick guitarist Rick Nielsen is auctioning off his massive personal collection for a good cause.

Nielsen has partnered with Julien’s Auctions to sell more than 300 pieces of memorabilia, including over 70 guitars, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Among the highlights is one of Nielsen’s instantly recognizable five-neck Hamer guitars that he played onstage. The collection also includes handwritten lyrics to “Heaven Tonight,” a 1955 Ford Thunderbird and a custom checkerboard John Deere tractor complete with a snowplow.

“I started out with one guitar, and over the years the collection just kept growing,” the rocker said, per Consequence. “It seemed like a good time to sell some of it — you can’t take it with you.”

The auction will take place Oct. 24 at the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum at Nashville’s Historic Municipal Auditorium.

Meanwhile, Cheap Trick are on the road with as part of the "All Washed Up" North American tour, which runs through Nov. 22.