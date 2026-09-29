Cleanup Continues From Powerful Nor'easter

Cleanup efforts are underway in New York City following a powerful nor'easter that swept through the region over the weekend. The storm, which brought intense winds and heavy rain, left significant damage in its wake, including nearly 1,000 downed trees across the five boroughs. Tragically, one man was killed in Brooklyn when a tree fell on him on Saturday (September 26).

The nor'easter, which affected areas from the Carolinas to Maine, was unusually large for this time of year. It brought wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour and caused widespread power outages and flooding. New York Governor Kathy Hochul emphasized the severity of the storm, noting wind gusts exceeding 50 miles per hour in New York City and up to 60 miles per hour on Long Island. The storm also caused significant coastal flooding, with the Hudson River overflowing its banks in Lower Manhattan and Edgewater, New Jersey.

As reported by WUOT, the storm's impact was exacerbated by a full moon, which heightened the tides. The National Weather Service issued flood warnings and advisories, with the highest likelihood of coastal flooding occurring during high tide on Monday morning.

According to Yahoo News, the storm resulted in at least one confirmed fatality and caused significant disruptions, including 627 flight delays and 45 cancellations at major airports. Power outages affected thousands of customers, with Con Edison reporting outages across the five boroughs.

Emergency response teams remain active, addressing downed trees, power outages, and other storm-related issues. The cleanup process is expected to continue for several days as utility crews work to restore essential services and city-contracted crews remove debris.