Cobain's Former Olympia Apartment Now on Airbnb

By iHeartRadio

September 29, 2026

US-MUSIC-ANNIVERSARY-KURT COBAIN
Photo: AFP / AFP / Getty Images

An apartment in Olympia, Washington, once home to Kurt Cobain, the iconic lead singer of Nirvana, is now available for booking on Airbnb. Cobain lived in this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment from 1989 to 1991, a period during which the Olympia Historical Society notes he wrote approximately 75% of his "lifetime output."

Built in 1914, the apartment holds significant historical value for fans of Cobain and Nirvana. During his time there, Cobain's creativity flourished, contributing to the band's early success and the grunge movement that swept the music world in the early 1990s.

The decision to list the apartment on Airbnb offers fans a unique opportunity to experience a piece of music history firsthand. The listing highlights the apartment's vintage charm and its connection to Cobain's legacy.

As the apartment opens its doors to the public, it is expected to attract both music enthusiasts and history buffs alike, eager to explore the space where Cobain's artistic genius took shape.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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