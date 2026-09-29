Defending Champs Help Open NHL Season

The NHL season kicks off with excitement as the defending Stanley Cup champions, the Carolina Hurricanes, begin their title defense on Opening Night. On Tuesday (October 4), the Hurricanes will raise their championship banner before facing the Florida Panthers. The night promises more thrilling matchups, including the new-look Toronto Maple Leafs hosting their archrival, the Montreal Canadiens.

In Boston, fans will witness another Original Six clash when the Bruins take on the New York Rangers. Out west, Mike Babcock makes his debut as head coach of the Edmonton Oilers as they face off against the Vancouver Canucks. Meanwhile, Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks will visit the Vegas Golden Knights, adding to the anticipation of the season's start.

The NHL's Opening Night is set to showcase some of the league's top talents and rivalries, setting the stage for an exciting season ahead.