Diddy Set To Be Released From Prison Earlier Than Expected
By Tony M. Centeno
September 29, 2026
Sean "Diddy" Combs' prison release date has been pushed up once again.
Multiple outlets, including TMZ, confirmed on Tuesday, September 29, that the music mogul may be released within the first few weeks of 2028. Jail Records show that Combs' release date from FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey is now scheduled for January 21, 2028. Combs was originally sentenced to 50 months in prison with a release date in summer 2028. Over the past few months, Combs' release date has shifted several times. At one point, he was scheduled to be released on February 23, 2028, but it was recently changed to February 5, 2028.
"EXCLUSIVE"— 🧑⚖️ The Diddy Docket (@diddydocket) September 28, 2026
Sean 'Diddy' Combs release date has been moved up to January 21, 2028. pic.twitter.com/aZZ3WXpX8a
Combs was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution last year. He was originally supposed to be freed on May 8, 2028. However, an alleged violation of prison rules pushed his release back to June 4. It's not the only offense he's been accused of since beginning his sentence. In July 2026, Combs got into a physical altercation with a fellow inmate.
The Bad Boy Records founder allegedly squared up with a fellow inmate after the man dissed him. Combs reportedly defended himself as they began pushing and punching one another. Guards intervened and split them up. After the fight ended, prison staff placed Combs in solitary confinement.
It's not clear exactly why his dates keep changing, but it's clear Combs is doing everything he can to shave off as much time from his sentence as possible. If he continues at this rate, Combs could be home by the holidays.