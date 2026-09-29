Diddy Set To Be Released From Prison Earlier Than Expected

Combs was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution last year. He was originally supposed to be freed on May 8, 2028. However, an alleged violation of prison rules pushed his release back to June 4. It's not the only offense he's been accused of since beginning his sentence. In July 2026, Combs got into a physical altercation with a fellow inmate.



The Bad Boy Records founder allegedly squared up with a fellow inmate after the man dissed him. Combs reportedly defended himself as they began pushing and punching one another. Guards intervened and split them up. After the fight ended, prison staff placed Combs in solitary confinement.



It's not clear exactly why his dates keep changing, but it's clear Combs is doing everything he can to shave off as much time from his sentence as possible. If he continues at this rate, Combs could be home by the holidays.