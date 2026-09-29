Disney Conducts Layoffs Amid Cost-Cutting Efforts

By iHeartRadio

September 29, 2026

Walt Disney Co Lays Off Hundreds Of Employees In Film And Television Division
Photo: Mario Tama / Getty Images News / Getty Images

Disney has conducted another round of layoffs, affecting hundreds of employees, primarily in the human resources and tech departments. This marks the third wave of job cuts since Josh D'Amaro took over as CEO in March. The layoffs occurred on Tuesday (September 29) in Burbank, California. In a recent letter to shareholders, D'Amaro emphasized the company's focus on reducing costs, which aligns with the decision to offer early-retirement packages to long-term executives.

The move comes as Disney continues to navigate financial challenges and adapt to changing market conditions. The company has been working to streamline operations and improve efficiency in response to evolving consumer demands and technological advancements.

This latest round of layoffs is part of a broader trend of cost-cutting measures across various industries, as companies strive to remain competitive in a rapidly changing economic landscape. Disney's efforts to manage expenses reflect a common strategy among corporations to optimize resources and maintain profitability.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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