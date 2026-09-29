Dozens Rescued After Boat Capsizes Near Mona Island, Puerto Rico

At least 40 people were rescued from open waters after a boat capsized several miles west of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Coast Guard reported. The incident happened near Mona Island, an uninhabited area between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

According to the Coast Guard, survivors said about 60 people were on board when the boat overturned. Two people were found dead, and as of Monday evening, several remain missing. The rescue operation began after a passing vessel spotted survivors in distress around noon Monday (September 28) and alerted authorities, helping save four people right away.

Survivors spent over 12 hours in the water before being found. The Coast Guard launched air and sea searches, working with other agencies to locate additional survivors and those still missing. The search and rescue effort continued into the night as officials worked to account for everyone who was on the vessel.

Officials have not yet released details about the boat’s origin, destination, or the nationalities of those on board. The Coast Guard said it will continue search operations and investigate the cause of the capsizing.