Drake To Release ‘A Bunch Of Songs’ From His ‘FOMO’ Livestream

Drake recently uploaded the entire "FOMO" livestream to his YouTube channel along with individual music videos for songs like "Outside Tweaking" with Stunna Sandy, "Cheetah Print" with Sexyy Red, "Princess" with his new fling Pinkchyu, and "I'm Spent" featuring Loe Shimmy. He also shared visuals for "Classic," "Hoe Phase," "True Bestie," "New Bestie," and "White Bone."



It's not clear exactly how much new music will arrive with his latest batch of songs. He's already released "Québec" as a music video, so it's possible that there may be more music videos in store. Nonetheless, this would be Drake's fourth project of 2026. He previously released three albums that kept fans fed over the summer, including ICEMAN, HABIBTI, and MAID OF HONOUR. His next project drops this Thursday, October 1.



During the same Stake livestream, Drake also flashed his Cash Money chain and won over $1.2 million from playing games on the online gambling platform. Check out more scenes from the livestream below.