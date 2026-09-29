Drake To Release ‘A Bunch Of Songs’ From His ‘FOMO’ Livestream
By Tony M. Centeno
September 29, 2026
Drake is preparing to drop some of the unreleased music fans heard during his "Fear of Missing Out" livestream.
During a Stake livestream he hosted on Monday night, September 28, the Canadian rapper confirmed that he will release songs that he debuted during his "Fear of Missing Out" livestream on streaming services this week. Drake premiered songs like "Québec," "Cold Shoulder" and his "Choosin Texas" remix with Don Toliver during the hour-long livestream he held two weeks ago.
“There’s a bunch of songs coming to streaming on Thursday," he said. "All the songs that you guys been asking — well, not all of them — but enough of them are coming on Thursday.”
DRAKE IS RELEASING SONGS FROM “FOMO” ON STREAMING SERVICES THIS THURSDAY 🚨— Hip Hop All Day (@HipHopAllDay) September 29, 2026
“All the songs you guys have been asking for, well, not all of them, but enough of them, are coming on Thursday." pic.twitter.com/2rTGKJpFeC
Drake recently uploaded the entire "FOMO" livestream to his YouTube channel along with individual music videos for songs like "Outside Tweaking" with Stunna Sandy, "Cheetah Print" with Sexyy Red, "Princess" with his new fling Pinkchyu, and "I'm Spent" featuring Loe Shimmy. He also shared visuals for "Classic," "Hoe Phase," "True Bestie," "New Bestie," and "White Bone."
It's not clear exactly how much new music will arrive with his latest batch of songs. He's already released "Québec" as a music video, so it's possible that there may be more music videos in store. Nonetheless, this would be Drake's fourth project of 2026. He previously released three albums that kept fans fed over the summer, including ICEMAN, HABIBTI, and MAID OF HONOUR. His next project drops this Thursday, October 1.
During the same Stake livestream, Drake also flashed his Cash Money chain and won over $1.2 million from playing games on the online gambling platform. Check out more scenes from the livestream below.
Drake shows off his Cash Money chain & says:— 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) September 29, 2026
“You guys think you can buy our artifacts like how we buy your artifacts, no. it’s in the family dummy” pic.twitter.com/GGuFYAqmlx
Drake wins over $1.2M on Stake to end the night pic.twitter.com/qTJCCowvkD— Stake.com (@Stake) September 29, 2026