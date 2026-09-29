Dylan Sprouse & Barbara Palvin Welcome First Child, Reveal Baby's Name

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin are officially parents!

The longtime couple revealed this week that they welcomed their first child together earlier this month, sharing a joint announcement to Instagram on Monday (September 28) that they added the newest addition to their family seemingly on Labor Day, September 7. They previously confirmed they were expecting a baby girl.

In their post, the new mom and dad wore Los Angeles Dodgers jerseys while holding up their little one, also wearing a small jersey, as they watched the team's game on TV.

"We took Labor Day literally this year 👼🏻," they wrote in the caption.