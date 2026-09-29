Dylan Sprouse & Barbara Palvin Welcome First Child, Reveal Baby's Name
By Sarah Tate
September 29, 2026
Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin are officially parents!
The longtime couple revealed this week that they welcomed their first child together earlier this month, sharing a joint announcement to Instagram on Monday (September 28) that they added the newest addition to their family seemingly on Labor Day, September 7. They previously confirmed they were expecting a baby girl.
In their post, the new mom and dad wore Los Angeles Dodgers jerseys while holding up their little one, also wearing a small jersey, as they watched the team's game on TV.
"We took Labor Day literally this year 👼🏻," they wrote in the caption.
The Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum later revealed his daughter's name as Sylvie on the September 29 episode of his and Brendan Columbus' Wildmen podcast while reflecting on life with a newborn, per E! News.
"There's moments when I look at Sylvie, and I'm like, 'This is the coolest thing ever,'" he said. "She's looking at me and her eyes are opening. She's got a small wake window during the day and she's looking at me and she smiles or something and it's the cutest thing."
The Beautiful Wedding actor and the Victoria's Secret model, who tied the knot in 2023, confirmed they were expecting their first child together in May after she debuted her baby bump during a joint appearance at the Cannes Film Festival.
Congratulations to the happy family!