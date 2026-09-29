Fever, Lynx Face WNBA Playoff Elimination
By iHeartRadio
September 29, 2026
The Indiana Fever and Minnesota Lynx are both facing elimination in the WNBA playoffs tonight. The Fever trail the Las Vegas Aces 1-0 in their best-of-three series, following a dominant performance by Aces star A'ja Wilson, who scored 38 points in their first matchup. The Fever, led by a hobbled Aliyah Boston with 18 points, struggled to find their rhythm in the opener. The series continues tonight in Indianapolis.
Meanwhile, the top-seeded Minnesota Lynx are up against the wall after a surprising loss to the eighth-seeded New York Liberty. The Liberty, led by Breanna Stewart with 34 points and 12 rebounds, secured a 91-75 victory in the series opener. The Lynx, despite a team-high 16 points from Nia Brode, need a win in New York to keep their playoff hopes alive.
The Lynx and Liberty have a history of playoff rivalry, having met in the 2024 WNBA Finals. The Lynx, who finished the regular season as the No. 1 seed, are looking to bounce back from their Game 1 loss. Both teams will be fighting to extend their seasons and advance to the next round.
This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio