Fever, Lynx Face WNBA Playoff Elimination

By iHeartRadio

September 29, 2026

Indiana Fever v Las Vegas Aces - Game One
Photo: Ethan Miller / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

The Indiana Fever and Minnesota Lynx are both facing elimination in the WNBA playoffs tonight. The Fever trail the Las Vegas Aces 1-0 in their best-of-three series, following a dominant performance by Aces star A'ja Wilson, who scored 38 points in their first matchup. The Fever, led by a hobbled Aliyah Boston with 18 points, struggled to find their rhythm in the opener. The series continues tonight in Indianapolis.

Meanwhile, the top-seeded Minnesota Lynx are up against the wall after a surprising loss to the eighth-seeded New York Liberty. The Liberty, led by Breanna Stewart with 34 points and 12 rebounds, secured a 91-75 victory in the series opener. The Lynx, despite a team-high 16 points from Nia Brode, need a win in New York to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Lynx and Liberty have a history of playoff rivalry, having met in the 2024 WNBA Finals. The Lynx, who finished the regular season as the No. 1 seed, are looking to bounce back from their Game 1 loss. Both teams will be fighting to extend their seasons and advance to the next round.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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