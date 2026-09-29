Florida Mom Allegedly Left Four Kids Home Alone To Go On Bahamas Cruise

A North Miami Beach, Florida, mother faces child neglect charges after allegedly abandoning her four young children — including a 2-month-old infant — to take a cruise to the Bahamas, according to court documents.

Nathalie Belizaire, 29, was charged after officers responded to her home on Saturday (September 27) and discovered four children left without adult supervision. The children ranged in age from two months to older siblings, all reportedly left alone while Belizaire was at sea.

The case came to light when Lether Bazile called 911 after he discovered his 2-month-old daughter — whom he shares with Belizaire — alone in the home along with three other children. Bazile's call prompted officers to respond and investigate the situation.

According to the arrest affidavit filed against her, Belizaire had not made adequate arrangements for the care of any of the four children before departing on the cruise. A 2-year-old was also among the children found in the home.

Belizaire now faces multiple child neglect charges. The case remains active, and further court proceedings are expected as the charges move through the legal system.