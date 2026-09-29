Former Special Counsel Jack Smith To Testify Before Senate Tues

Former Special Counsel Jack Smith is set to testify on Tuesday (September 29) before the Senate Judiciary Committee, where he is expected to face intense scrutiny. The testimony will focus on Smith's investigation into President Donald Trump's alleged efforts to challenge the results of the 2020 election. Republicans have accused Smith of using potentially illegal tactics during his investigation.

Judiciary Chairman Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa has been vocal in his criticism, stating that Smith "must answer for what he did to hundreds of Republican groups and individuals." Grassley alleges that Smith "unconstitutionally subpoenaed" phone records of more than a dozen Republican members of Congress. This hearing is anticipated to be a pivotal moment in the ongoing debate over the investigation's legality and Smith's methods.

The controversy surrounding Smith's investigation has been a point of contention, with some Republicans arguing that his tactics violated constitutional rights. As reported by The National News Desk, the hearing could have significant implications for the political landscape, especially with the upcoming elections.

Smith's testimony will be closely watched by both supporters and critics, as it could influence public opinion and future legal proceedings. The outcome of this hearing may also affect how similar investigations are conducted in the future.