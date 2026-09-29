Giants To Release Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr.'s return to the New York Giants has come to an abrupt end after just three games. Multiple sources report that the Giants are releasing the 33-year-old wide receiver due to his lack of impact on the field. Beckham, who was one of the last players to make the 53-man roster out of training camp, played only 20 snaps without recording a catch.

Beckham's return to New York was initially met with excitement. Fans and former players, like Chad Ochocinco, celebrated his comeback, believing that he still had the ability to contribute to the team. Ochocinco noted Beckham's potential to create separation and make big plays, even at 33 years old. However, the Giants did not expect Beckham to be their primary receiver, as Malik Nabers was anticipated to take on a leading role.

Beckham's contract with the Giants was a veteran salary benefit deal worth $1.3 million, with no guarantees. The agreement included three injury-waiver clauses, allowing the Giants to release Beckham without financial repercussions if he incurred specific injuries. Unfortunately, Beckham's performance did not meet the team's expectations, leading to his release.

This decision marks another chapter in Beckham's rollercoaster career. After being traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2019, Beckham faced several challenges, including injuries and a suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy. Despite these setbacks, Beckham's journey with the Giants was seen as a second chance to achieve his dream of winning a championship in New York.