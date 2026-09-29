Hegseth Expected To Announce Cuts To Top Military Brass

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is poised to announce significant reductions in military leadership, targeting a 20% cut in positions for admirals and generals at the Pentagon. The announcement is expected during his State of the Force address at the Marine Corps Base in Quantico, Virginia, on Wednesday (September 30). This move is part of Hegseth's broader strategy to streamline military leadership and redirect resources to ground-level troops.

According to The Hill, the cuts will affect senior leadership across the Army, Navy, and Air Force, with implementation expected by January 1, 2027. Hegseth's initiative follows a previous directive to reduce active-duty four-star generals and admirals by 10% and National Guard general officers by 20%.

The plan, which Hegseth describes as "less generals, more GIs," aims to eliminate redundant positions and enhance operational effectiveness. Some positions will be downgraded rather than eliminated, allowing lower-ranked officers to fill them. Fox News reports that Hegseth's approach has raised concerns among lawmakers, with some fearing it could have a "chilling effect" on military operations.

Hegseth's address will also outline his priorities for the Pentagon, including new fitness and grooming standards for troops. The reductions come amid broader efforts to optimize military resources and reduce bureaucracy within the Department of Defense.