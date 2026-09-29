Hurricane Polo Makes Landfall In Baja California

Hurricane Polo has made landfall in Baja California, Mexico, as a Category 2 storm, bringing maximum sustained winds of 110 miles per hour. According to the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami, Polo hit just south of Las Barrancas early today (September 29). The storm is expected to bring heavy rain and severe flooding to parts of Mexico and the U.S. Southwest as the week progresses.

Polo had previously intensified to a Category 5 hurricane with winds reaching 180 mph, making it one of the strongest Pacific hurricanes on record. It weakened slightly before landfall but remains a significant threat due to the heavy rainfall and potential flooding it could cause. The storm's rapid intensification was noted by meteorologists, with Polo reaching Category 5 strength just 24 hours after being a tropical storm.

The National Hurricane Center had issued warnings for heavy rain and dangerous ocean conditions along Mexico's southwestern coast. As reported by PropertyCasualty360, the U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Mexico also warned of potential life-threatening conditions, including flooding and mudslides.

The storm's impact is expected to extend into the U.S. Southwest, with meteorologists predicting rain and possible flash flooding in the region. According to Surfline, the rain is expected to spread into portions of the U.S. through the next couple of days.

Residents and travelers in the affected areas are advised to take precautions and stay informed through local authorities. The U.S. Embassy has urged people to stay out of the water and off the beaches due to the risk of storm surge and destructive waves. 4WD Talk recommends those in Baja California Sur to find shelter in solid buildings and avoid traveling until the storm passes.