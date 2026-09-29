Jack Smith Concludes Testimony Before Senate

Former Special Counsel Jack Smith faced intense questioning from Republican senators on Tuesday (September 29) regarding his investigations into President Donald Trump. Smith appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee to defend his probes into Trump's alleged 2020 election interference and handling of classified documents. During the hearing, Smith asserted that Trump "engaged in a criminal scheme to overturn the results and prevent the lawful transfer of power."

Republicans, led by Judiciary Chairman Senator Chuck Grassley, criticized Smith's investigative tactics, claiming they were unethical and illegal. Grassley accused Smith of targeting Republican lawmakers' phone records during his investigation into Trump. Smith countered these claims, emphasizing that the records were crucial for corroborating evidence in the investigation. He maintained that his actions were within legal bounds and necessary for understanding the scope of the alleged conspiracy.

Smith's testimony did not satisfy his critics, with some Republicans, including Senator John Kennedy, using harsh language to describe him. Kennedy questioned Smith's impartiality, referencing his wife's political affiliations. Smith refused to discuss his family, focusing instead on his work as special counsel. He reiterated that his investigations were based on evidence and not influenced by political bias.

Democrats, including Senator Dick Durbin, defended Smith, accusing Republicans of spreading conspiracy theories to undermine the investigations. Durbin highlighted the seriousness of Trump's alleged actions and criticized the GOP's efforts to dismiss the charges as politically motivated.

The hearing also touched on Smith's alleged presence at a basketball game, which was later clarified as a misunderstanding. Smith confirmed attending a University of Maryland game, not a Hawks game in Atlanta, as initially suggested by Senator Eric Schmitt.

Smith concluded his testimony by reaffirming his commitment to the rule of law and standing by his decisions to bring charges against Trump. He emphasized that the charges were based on substantial evidence and were not influenced by Trump's political status.