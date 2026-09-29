Jacob Elordi Confronts Paparazzi During Paris Stroll With Kendall Jenner

By iHeartRadio

September 29, 2026

CORRECTION / BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-PREMIERE-THE DOG STARS
CORRECTION / Australian actor Jacob Elordi poses upon arrival on the red carpet for the world premiere of the film 'The Dog Stars', in central London on August 20, 2026. (Photo by Henry NICHOLLS / AFP via Getty Images) / "The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by Henry Nicholls has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [Australian actor Jacob Elordi] instead of [US actor Jacob Elordi ]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require."
Photo: HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP / Getty Images

Jacob Elordi confronted photographers while walking with girlfriend Kendall Jenner in Paris. The incident occurred as the couple strolled through the streets, attracting the attention of paparazzi eager to capture their outing. Elordi, known for his roles in films like 'The Kissing Booth', reportedly approached the photographers to express his discomfort with the situation.

“Wait, wait, wait, can we just walk home?” Elordi requested of paparazzi. “Stop, stop, stop.”

Video Here

The presence of photographers is not uncommon for celebrities like Elordi and Jenner, who often find themselves in the public eye. However, the actor's reaction highlights ongoing concerns about privacy and the pressures faced by public figures. The Daily Mail reported that the couple continued their walk after the confrontation, seemingly unfazed by the attention.

This incident comes amid ongoing discussions about the rights of celebrities to privacy versus the public's interest in their lives. As public figures, both Elordi and Jenner have previously expressed their desire for more privacy, a sentiment echoed by many in the entertainment industry.

FASHION-FRANCE-WOMEN-L'OREAL PARIS
US model Kendall Jenner presents a creation by l'Oreal Paris for the Women's Spring/Summer 2027 collection fashion show as part of the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris on September 28, 2026. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP via Getty Images)
Photo: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / AFP / Getty Images

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices