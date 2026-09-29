KATSEYE, Megan Thee Stallion & More To Perform At 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

By iHeartRadio

September 29, 2026

The 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will feature an all-women lineup, including KATSEYE, Megan Thee Stallion, Tate McRae, and Megan Moroney. This star-studded event is set to take place on October 18 in Los Angeles, showcasing a blend of music and fashion.

The performers, known for their dynamic stage presence, are expected to bring an electrifying atmosphere to the runway. KATSEYE will join the likes of Grammy-winning artist Megan Thee Stallion, pop sensation Tate McRae, and country star Megan Moroney. This diverse lineup highlights the show's commitment to celebrating female talent across various music genres.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has long been a platform for top models and performers to collaborate, creating a unique spectacle that blends high fashion with high-energy performances. The inclusion of these artists promises to make the 2026 show a memorable event.

Fans and fashion enthusiasts alike are eagerly anticipating the show, which continues to evolve with fresh talent and innovative designs. As the date approaches, more details about the event's themes and featured collections are expected to be revealed.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

KATSEYEMegan Thee StallionTate McRae
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