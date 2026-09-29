Kristi Noem Files For Divorce From Husband Bryon Noem

Former South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has filed for divorce from her husband, Bryon Noem, citing irreconcilable differences. The filing occurred on Monday (September 28) in a South Dakota court, following a series of public revelations about Bryon Noem's alleged involvement in a "bimbofication" fetish community. This development comes after the couple's 34-year marriage, which began in 1992.

The divorce filing follows a report by the Daily Mail that included photos of Bryon Noem wearing a skin-colored top with balloons to simulate large breasts. The report also detailed his interactions with fetish models online. Kristi Noem's spokesperson expressed that the family was blindsided by these revelations and requested privacy during this time.

Kristi Noem, 54, has faced her own controversies, including allegations of an affair with Corey Lewandowski, a former Trump campaign adviser. Both Noem and Lewandowski have denied these claims, describing them as "tabloid garbage."

In addition to her personal challenges, Kristi Noem was recently dismissed from her role as Homeland Security Secretary by President Donald Trump. She has since taken on the role of special envoy for the "Shield of the Americas," a security initiative aimed at combating drug trafficking and illegal immigration.

The divorce proceedings are expected to draw significant attention due to the public nature of the couple's recent controversies. The timeline for finalizing the divorce remains uncertain, as it is unclear whether Bryon Noem will contest the filing.