La Roux Returns With First Major North American Headlining Tour In 12 Years

La Roux is heading back on the road for her first North American headlining tour in 12 years.

The "Bulletproof" hitmaker announced via Instagram a 2027 tour in support of her upcoming fourth album, Old Flames, which drops Nov. 6.

The trek kicks off Jan. 31 in Toronto before hitting cities including Boston, Washington, D.C., Brooklyn, Chicago, Minneapolis, Seattle, Los Angeles and San Francisco. The North American run wraps Feb. 25 in Mexico City before the musician heads to the U.K. and Europe.

La Roux also recently joined Hilary Duff as an opener on her "Lucky Me" tour. General ticket sales begin Friday Oct. 2 at 10 a.m. local time.

Here are the 2027 North American tour dates: